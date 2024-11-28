Tolerance.ca
Zimbabwe Opposition Activists Freed After Five Months

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists with the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party arrive at the Magistrates' courts in Harare, Zimbabwe, June 19, 2024.  © 2024 MUNASHE CHOKODZA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock On November 27, a Zimbabwean court sentenced Jameson Timba, interim leader of the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), and 34 others to suspended prison terms, after being convicted earlier in the week for participation in an unlawful gathering. Timba was sentenced to a suspended two-year prison term, while the other activists received lesser suspended prison terms.The…


© Human Rights Watch -
