Venezuela: Torture, arbitrary detention and abuse of dozens of children must stir international justice into action

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International published new research today exposing the arbitrary detention, torture, ill treatment, and gross violations of the right to a fair trial of six children in Venezuela committed between 29 and 31 July, during the post-electoral crackdown on dissent by Nicolas Maduro’s government. Four months on, at least 198 children remain subjected to either […] The post Venezuela: Torture, arbitrary detention and abuse of dozens of children must stir international justice into action appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
