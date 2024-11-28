Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Opposition Senate leader Simon Birmingham announces surprise retirement at election

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Opposition leader in the Senate, Simon Birmingham, has announced he will retire from parliament at the election, to take up a “new, commercially oriented” career.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
