Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Ensure Journalist Gets Fair Appeal

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Daniyar Adilbekov sitting in the defendants’ box at trial in Astana, Kazakhstan, October 2024  © 2024 Private (Berlin, November 28, 2024) – The authorities in Kazakhstan should ensure a fair appeals process for an investigative journalist who has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison on criminal charges for allegedly disseminating false information, Human Rights Watch said today. The Kazakh authorities should revise such laws to ensure that no other journalists are jailed for exercising their right to free speech.The Astana City Interdistrict Criminal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
