This summer will likely be wetter and warmer for most Australians, bureau forecast says

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Get set for a hotter and wetter summer this season in Australia. The long-range forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology today points to above average rainfall, especially in December, and warmth.The Conversation


