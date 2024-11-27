Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On Bodhi Day, Buddhists commemorate Siddhartha Gautama’s enlightenment by lighting lamps to combat darkness

By Megan Bryson, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, University of Tennessee
Dec. 8 marks the celebration of Bodhi Day in Japanese Buddhism. Bodhi means enlightenment or awakening in Sanskrit. It commemorates the enlightenment of Siddhartha Gautama, who became the Buddha.

Buddhists throughout the world celebrate Bodhi Day, but they do not all celebrate Siddhartha’s enlightenment on Dec. 8. In China, South Korea and Vietnam, his enlightenment is observed on the eighth day of the 12th lunar month. In 2025, this falls on Jan. 7.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Qatar: FIFA’s Qatar World Cup Legacy Fund ignores exploited workers
~ Pakistan: Urgent and transparent investigation needed into deadly crackdown on opposition protesters
~ Criminalized for seeking a better life: The story of Homayoun and Greece's troubling policies against migrants
~ ‘Insurrection,’ ‘equity’ and more − these are the words that trigger Trump supporters
~ To control your spending this holiday season, stick with cash
~ Light exercise can yield significant cognitive benefits, new research shows
~ Cinnamon, spice and ‘everything nice’ – why lead-tainted cinnamon products have turned up on shelves, and what questions consumers should ask
~ Cycling can make seniors healthier and more independent − here’s how to design bikes and networks that meet their needs
~ Is using AI tools innovation or exploitation? 3 ways to think about the ethics
~ UN climate negotiations end on shaky geopolitical ground, but I see reasons for hope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter