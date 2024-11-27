Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

208 million Americans are classified as obese or overweight, according to new study synthesizing 132 data sources

By Marie Ng, Affiliate Associate Professor of Global Health, University of Washington
Nearly half of adolescents and three-quarters of adults in the U.S. were classified as being clinically overweight or obese in 2021. The rates have more than doubled compared with 1990.

Without urgent intervention, our study forecasts that more than 80% of adults and close to 60% of adolescents will be classified as overweight or obese by 2050. These are the key findings of our recent study, published in the journal The Lancet.

Synthesizing body mass index data from 132 unique sources in the U.S.,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Qatar: FIFA’s Qatar World Cup Legacy Fund ignores exploited workers
~ Pakistan: Urgent and transparent investigation needed into deadly crackdown on opposition protesters
~ Criminalized for seeking a better life: The story of Homayoun and Greece's troubling policies against migrants
~ ‘Insurrection,’ ‘equity’ and more − these are the words that trigger Trump supporters
~ To control your spending this holiday season, stick with cash
~ On Bodhi Day, Buddhists commemorate Siddhartha Gautama’s enlightenment by lighting lamps to combat darkness
~ Light exercise can yield significant cognitive benefits, new research shows
~ Cinnamon, spice and ‘everything nice’ – why lead-tainted cinnamon products have turned up on shelves, and what questions consumers should ask
~ Cycling can make seniors healthier and more independent − here’s how to design bikes and networks that meet their needs
~ Is using AI tools innovation or exploitation? 3 ways to think about the ethics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter