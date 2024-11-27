Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China State Bank Shouldn’t Back East African Crude Oil Pipeline

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Oil drilling pipes at the Tilenga Industrial Area, which will host the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), in Bulisa, Uganda, October 25, 2023. © 2023 Luke Dray/Bloomberg via Getty Images “We are now drilling.” Uganda’s energy minister recently confirmed at COP29 that the government was pressing ahead with the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). The 1,443-kilometer pipeline will connect oilfields in western Uganda with the port of Tanga in eastern Tanzania. Among one of the world’s largest fossil fuel projects currently under development, EACOP…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
