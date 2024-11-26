Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: No Justice for Post Election Celebratory Shooting

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A resident of the Ridina district in N'Djamena shows the fragments of a projectile, that fell into a house on May 9, 2024, in N'Djamena following the announcement of the provisional results of the Chad presidential elections. © 2024 JORIS BOLOMEY/AFP via Getty Images Victims and survivors of celebratory shootings by Chad’s security forces, that killed at least 11 people on May 9, 2024, are still awaiting justice six months later.In response to an announcement that the then-transitional president had won the presidential election, his loyal forces opened fire over…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Learning language is part of rebuilding our nation’: singing the world alive, one First Nations word at a time
~ People with brain injuries have a high risk of romance scams. ‘Scambassadors’ can help shed stigma
~ Drought in Somalia is forcing thousands of climate refugees to Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp
~ Unmasking hidden online hate: a new tool helps catch nasty comments – even when they’re disguised
~ Trump’s proposed tariffs against Canada and Mexico may be illegal, but that’s not the real problem
~ Without more investment and better leadership, the AFLW risks slipping back into the shadows
~ What’s the difference between gelato and ice cream? One contains more air
~ UN report reveals widespread restrictions on media freedom in Afghanistan
~ How much for cash? Why the informal economy is bad for business, consumers and society
~ Most NZ dairy farmers put profitability first – but some are planting native trees anyway
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter