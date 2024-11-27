Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia’s new government pushes transmigration plan, stirring protests in Papua

By Mong Palatino
"Transmigration has produced structural discrimination in education, land rights, and employment. There is high level of income and wealth inequality between Papuans and Indonesians, while migrants dominate the labour market."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is Bluesky? Why tens of millions of people are heading for a ‘decentralised’ social media platform
~ ‘A dose of nature’: each time you visit a national park, you save the health budget almost $100
~ Protecting the protest: An interview with Dr Anja Bienert
~ ICRC urges states to uphold the prohibitions of the Anti-personnel Mine Ban Convention
~ Ceasefires are not a panacea. Here are 4 reasons to be concerned about the Israel-Hezbollah deal
~ ‘Learning language is part of rebuilding our nation’: singing the world alive, one First Nations word at a time
~ People with brain injuries have a high risk of romance scams. ‘Scambassadors’ can help shed stigma
~ Chad: No Justice for Post Election Celebratory Shooting
~ Drought in Somalia is forcing thousands of climate refugees to Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp
~ Unmasking hidden online hate: a new tool helps catch nasty comments – even when they’re disguised
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter