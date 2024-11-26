Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Irish election: why one single party is unlikely to win – and what it means for the next government

By Eoin Daly, Lecturer Above The Bar, School of Law, University of Galway
The first leaders’ debate of Ireland’s current election campaign featured no fewer than ten party leaders. While this format was perhaps a questionable editorial choice, it was also simply a reflection of the now very diffuse – and quite messy – character of Ireland’s political system.

After the last general election in 2020, the 160 seats in Dáil Éireann (the lower house of the Irish parliament) were


© The Conversation
