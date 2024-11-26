Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the gladiators inspired evangelicals’ sense of persecution

By Cavan W. Concannon, Professor of Religion and Classics, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
With the release of Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II,” audiences will be plunged back into the cinematic excitement of the Roman amphitheater so vividly captured in its predecessor, “Gladiator.”

Scott’s film will undoubtedly capture the thrills of this spectacle. But as someone who studies the Roman world, I think it’s worth remembering that its cultural legacy goes beyond the cinematic pleasures of the big screen.

You might be…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Côte d’Ivoire: Suspension of evictions in Abidjan must be followed with adequate support for the tens of thousands of affected residents
~ Madalitso’s story: The persecution of LGBTI people in Zambia
~ Five ways you might already encounter AI in cities (and not realise it)
~ Are seed oils really as harmful as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims?
~ The Third Man at 75: how a bombed-out Vienna helped create a gripping post-war thriller
~ Many plant-based brands are struggling – they should follow the marketing examples of big tech
~ Irish election: why one single party is unlikely to win – and what it means for the next government
~ Making bullying everyone’s concern reduces rates in English and Welsh primary schools – new research
~ Tiny laboratories that fit in your hand can rapidly identify pathogens using electricity
~ Polling in the age of Trump highlights flawed methods and filtered realities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter