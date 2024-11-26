Tolerance.ca
Assisted dying bill would create the worst thought-out legal framework anywhere in the world – legal expert

By Adam McCann, Associate Professor of Criminal Law and Criminal Justice, University of Reading
The terminally ill adults (end of life) bill will allow adults in England and Wales who are terminally ill to be provided with assistance to end their own life. The current law on assisted dying needs to be reformed, but this bill is not the solution. It proposes a morally questionable law that is likely to cause serious practical issues for the judicial system.

The bill, put forward by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, requires every application…The Conversation


