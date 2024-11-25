AI that mimics human problem solving is a big advance – but comes with new risks and problems
By Pasquale Minervini, Lecturer in Natural Language Processing, University of Edinburgh
Edoardo Ponti, Lecturer in Natural Language Processing, University of Edinburgh
Nikolay Malkin, Chancellor's Fellow (AI and Datascience), School of Informatics, University of Edinburgh
OpenAI recently unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI) models, o1-preview and o1-mini (also referred to as “Strawberry”), claiming a significant leap in the reasoning capabilities of large language models (the technology behind Strawberry and OpenAI’s ChatGPT). While the release of Strawberry generated excitement, it also raised critical questions about its novelty, efficacy and
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 25, 2024