Lebanon: US Arms Used in Israeli Strike on Journalists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two destroyed vehicles and a demolished building where three journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike at the Hasbaya Village Resort, in sourthern Lebanon on October 25, 2024. © 2024 Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo (Beirut, November 25, 2024) – An Israeli airstrike in Lebanon on October 25, 2024, that killed three journalists and injured four others was most likely a deliberate attack on civilians and an apparent war crime, Human Rights Watch said today.Human Rights Watch determined that Israeli forces carried out the attack using an air-dropped bomb equipped…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
