Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Justice Overdue for 2023 Protest Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Riot police officers disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, during nationwide protests over the cost of living and alleged fraud during the 2022 elections, in Mathare settlement of Nairobi, March 27, 2023. © 2023 REUTERS/John Muchucha Kenyan authorities have failed to ensure justice for the killing of at least 31 people and other abuses by the police during protests throughout the country from March to July 2023.Over a year later, investigations have not been finalized and not a single police officer or…


© Human Rights Watch -
