Human exclamations of pain are similar across the world, new study reveals
By Maïa Ponsonnet, Researcher, Linguistics, The University of Western Australia
Christophe D. M. Coupé, Assistant Pofessor in Linguistics, University of Hong Kong
Kasia Pisanski, Permanent Researcher, Dynamique Du Langage, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
From “ouch” to “ay”, human expressions of pain are similar across the globe, hinting at something fundamental about how humans form language.
- Sunday, November 24, 2024