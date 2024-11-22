Tolerance.ca
Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point is a tender family drama about the power of home

By Jane Barnwell, Reader in Contemporary Media Practice, University of Westminster
Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point welcomes viewers into the Balsano family’s annual festive gathering. Four generations of the Italian-American family descend on the home of the elderly matriarch Antonia (Mary Reistetter) in Long Island, in New York state, where eating, drinking and general merriment ensues.

As the night goes on it becomes apparent that this may be their last Christmas together in the family home. As the adults immerse themselves in festivities, teenagers Emily (Matilda Fleming) and Michelle (Francesca Scorsese) secretly break out of the house to hang out with their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
