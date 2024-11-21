Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New maps show high-risk zones for whale-ship collisions − vessel speed limits and rerouting can reduce the toll

By Anna Nisi, Postdoctoral Researcher in Biology, University of Washington
Colliding with ships is a top cause of whale deaths. A new study maps the areas of highest risk, showing where proven strategies such as speed limits and new shipping routes can reduce the toll.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
