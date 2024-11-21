Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Wicked’s Defying Gravity is a musical theatre anthem – and a battle cry for outsiders

By Hannah Thuraisingam Robbins, Assistant Professor in Popular Music, University of Nottingham
As director Jon M Chu’s first instalment of the mega-musical adaptation Wicked arrives in cinemas, a new audience of fans is connecting with Stephen Schwartz’s memorable score. Featuring hits including Popular, The Wizard and I and For Good, the musical is particularly loved for its celebration of female characters in song.

Unlike many Broadway shows, Wicked’s heroes Elphaba (played in the film by Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (by Ariana Grande), both women, dominate the song list. They frequently sing together, whereas other musicals typically feature duets that focus on a romance between…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
