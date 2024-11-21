Tolerance.ca
Science fiction stories allow us to explore what we want, and what we reject with AI

By Burcu Olgen, Doctoral Candidate in Environmental Design and 2024-25 Public Scholar, Concordia University
How people feel about AI’s involvement in social interactions as depicted in science fiction can help shape policy governing AI in public spaces, including AI for environmental learning.The Conversation


