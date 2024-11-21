Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Deep inside, something told me I had found the earliest human ancestor; I went numb’ – Yohannes Haile-Selassie on his lifetime quest to discover ancient humanity

By Mike Herd, Investigations Editor, Insights
On the 50th anniversary of the discovery of ancient hominin Lucy, a leading Ethiopian scientist on why we need to ‘decolonise’ paleo research – and what it’s like to find the oldest human ancestor.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
