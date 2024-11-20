Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Insurgents Target Civilians in South

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The concept art for the Guan Yin statue, Songkhla, Thailand. © 2024 Prachatai (Bangkok) – Separatist insurgents in southern Thailand carried out an unlawful grenade attack against civilians on November 20, 2024, at the construction site of a 136-meter-high statue of a Chinese goddess in Songkhla province, Human Rights Watch said today. This was the first insurgent attack in five years against a non-Islamic religious site.The insurgents fired grenades at about 6:10 a.m. into the construction site of the world’s tallest Guanyin (Chinese goddess of mercy) statue, in…


