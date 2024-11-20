Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Overwhelmed by ever more clothing donations, charities are exporting the problem. Local governments must step up

By Yassie Samie, Postdoctoral Researcher in Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University
Irene Maldini, Senior researcher in sustainability, Oslo Metropolitan University
Katia Vladimirova, Postdoctoral research fellow in sustainability, Université de Genève
We give or throw away more and more clothes every year, overwhelming charities and triggering large exports of secondhand clothing. There’s a better wayThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Opposition politician’s abduction in Kenya continues “a growing and worrying trend of transnational repression”
~ Cop29 so far: the good and bad news
~ 2024 presidential election: U.S. equities surged, then retreated, after Trump’s victory
~ Friendly fire: a nuclear push by allies at COP29 poses a sticky problem for Albanese
~ Disinformation and deepfakes played a part in the US election. Australia should expect the same
~ Is thunderstorm asthma becoming more common?
~ Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
~ Science continues to exclude Indigenous communities. Fixing this benefits everyone
~ Flowers in the Attic at 45: the ‘awful and fabulous’ gothic megaseller that influenced Gillian Flynn and obsessed Roxane Gay
~ Nugget Is Dead brings queer love, multiculturalism and Aussie flair to the Christmas movie formula
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter