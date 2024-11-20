Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Atmospheric river meets bomb cyclone: The result is like a fire hose flailing out of control

By Chad Hecht, Research and Operations Meteorologist, Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes, University of California, San Diego
A powerful storm hitting the West Coast combines these weather phenomena for a wet week in many areas. But forecasting exactly which areas will get hit hardest is tough, as a meteorologist explains.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Opposition politician’s abduction in Kenya continues “a growing and worrying trend of transnational repression”
~ Cop29 so far: the good and bad news
~ 2024 presidential election: U.S. equities surged, then retreated, after Trump’s victory
~ Friendly fire: a nuclear push by allies at COP29 poses a sticky problem for Albanese
~ Disinformation and deepfakes played a part in the US election. Australia should expect the same
~ Overwhelmed by ever more clothing donations, charities are exporting the problem. Local governments must step up
~ Is thunderstorm asthma becoming more common?
~ Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
~ Science continues to exclude Indigenous communities. Fixing this benefits everyone
~ Flowers in the Attic at 45: the ‘awful and fabulous’ gothic megaseller that influenced Gillian Flynn and obsessed Roxane Gay
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter