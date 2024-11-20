Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Concerns Grow for Health of Detained Chinese Lawyer

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Human rights lawyer Xu Zhiyong in Beijing, China. © 2017 AP Photo “Our ideals have become clearer, and our dream is political. The Citizens’ Movement calls on everyone to act like a citizen. When [this movement] becomes stronger, China’s transformation will lead us to a positive future.” That positive future – or the courage to imagine a “beautiful China” – is now hanging by a thread, as the speaker of those words, Dr. Xu Zhiyong, has been on a hunger strike since October 4.Xu, 51, one of China’s most prominent human rights lawyers, has been wrongfully imprisoned…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
