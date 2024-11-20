Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Proposed US Landmine Transfers Gravely Threaten Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A pile of shoes during the annual demonstration by NGO Humanity and Inclusion denouncing antipersonnel landmines and cluster munitions in Lyon on September 20, 2014. © 2014 Getty Images (Washington, DC, November 20, 2024) – The Biden administration’s decision to transfer internationally banned antipersonnel landmines to Ukraine risks civilian lives and rejects the most successful humanitarian disarmament treaty of the past 25 years, Human Rights Watch said today. On November 19, 2024, the Washington Post reported that US President Joe Biden had authorized…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Opposition politician’s abduction in Kenya continues “a growing and worrying trend of transnational repression”
~ Cop29 so far: the good and bad news
~ 2024 presidential election: U.S. equities surged, then retreated, after Trump’s victory
~ Friendly fire: a nuclear push by allies at COP29 poses a sticky problem for Albanese
~ Disinformation and deepfakes played a part in the US election. Australia should expect the same
~ Overwhelmed by ever more clothing donations, charities are exporting the problem. Local governments must step up
~ Is thunderstorm asthma becoming more common?
~ Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
~ Science continues to exclude Indigenous communities. Fixing this benefits everyone
~ Flowers in the Attic at 45: the ‘awful and fabulous’ gothic megaseller that influenced Gillian Flynn and obsessed Roxane Gay
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter