Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We studied drug-resistant bacteria on hospital surfaces in six countries. This is what we found

By Maria Nieto-Rosado, PhD student, University of Oxford
Katy Thomson, Postdoctoral researcher, University of Oxford
Kirsty Sands, Scientific Lead, Global Surveillance of Antimicrobial Resistance Research, University of Oxford
Timothy R Walsh, Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of Oxford
Antimicrobial resistance happens when bacteria and other microbes that can cause infections gain the ability to resist treatment by antibiotics or other antimicrobial medicines.

Pneumonia, urinary tract infections and sepsis are some of the infections that are usually treated with antibiotics.

Newborn babies are particularly at risk from infections by antimicrobial resistant bacteria. This is because of their immature immune systems.

The risk to babies is greatest in low- and middle-income countries, where infections among newborns are 3…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
