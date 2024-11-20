Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is methanol? How does it get into drinks and cause harm?

By Ian Musgrave, Senior lecturer in Pharmacology, University of Adelaide
Two Australian teenagers have become severely ill after a suspected methanol poisoning in Laos. A pharmacologist explains what to know about this chemical compound.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Special Minister of State Don Farrell on getting ‘big money’ out of elections
~ Saudi Arabia: Public Investment Fund Linked to Abuses
~ Uzbekistan Targets 'Undesirable' Foreigners and Stateless Persons
~ Syria Violating World Court Order
~ Tajikistan: Tajik Activist Deported from Germany Jailed
~ Iran: Flurry of New Death Sentences
~ Stop the hate before its too late: Thoughts on Transgender Day of Remembrance from Amnesty researcher Shreshtha Das
~ Hong Kong: 45 Democracy Advocates Harshly Sentenced
~ Nigeria ranks lowest among Sub-Saharan African countries in women’s representation in parliament
~ Schoolies means more drink spiking warnings. Why is the burden still on women to stay safe?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter