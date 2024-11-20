Tolerance.ca
Syria Violating World Court Order

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image (The Hague) – Syria has failed to comply with an International Court of Justice (ICJ) order a year ago directing it to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of torture in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. The World Court issued provisional measures on November 16, 2023, in a case brought by the Netherlands and Canada alleging that Syria is violating the international Convention against Torture.Human Rights Watch research shows that Syrians remain at risk of enforced disappearance, death from torture, and horrific detention conditions.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
