Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Flurry of New Death Sentences

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A demonstration on the anniversary of the death in custody of Mahsa Jina Amini with signs calling to stop the executions in Iran, September 14, 2024. © 2024 Georg Wendt/picture alliance via Getty Images (Beirut) – Iranian authorities have issued a flurry of new death sentences in recent weeks, sentencing political prisoners, ethnic minorities, and foreign nationals to capital punishment, Human Rights Watch said today. Among the latest cases is a Kurdish political prisoner, Warisha Moradi, a member of the Free Women’s Society of Eastern Kurdistan. Iran’s revolutionary…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
