Nigeria ranks lowest among Sub-Saharan African countries in women’s representation in parliament

By Abdulrosheed Fadipe
Nigeria ranks lowest among Sub-Saharan African countries in terms of women’s representation in politics. Some of the barriers include an unfavorable political system, social and cultural barriers, and gender-based violence.


© Global Voices -
