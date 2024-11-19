‘Burnt out, tired, frustrated’: how hospital pressures harm doctors’ mental health
By Belinda Lunnay, Senior Research Fellow in Public Health, Torrens University Australia
Kristen Foley, PhD Candidate, Research Centre for Public Health, Equity and Human Flourishing, Torrens University Australia
Paul Ward, Professor of Public Health, Torrens University Australia
In a new study, we interviewed and shadowed 14 doctors in a public hospital to understand the pressures they are under.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 19, 2024