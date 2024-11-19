Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will politicians and terrorist leaders live forever in the age of AI?

By Mark Lacy, Senior Lecturer, School of Global Affairs, Lancaster University
Yahya Sinwar, the former leader of the Hamas militant organisation, was killed by the Israeli military in the south Gazan city of Rafah in October 2024. Given the role Sinwar played in the planning and execution of the October 7 terrorist attack, as well as his role in the development of Hamas’s military wing, his killing was seen as a possibly game-changing victory for the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But, for all…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong: 45 activists sentenced under controversial National Security Law
~ Russia: Shameful veto of Security Council resolution on Sudan leaves millions of civilians at continued risk
~ AI and criminal justice: How AI can support — not undermine — justice
~ Eating less sugar would be great for the planet as well as our health
~ Stop-smoking pill varenicline to be offered on NHS – what you need to know
~ US election shows how podcasts are shaping politics – and what the risks are
~ How The Cure went back to their gothic roots for their new number one album
~ What delusions can tell us about the cognitive nature of belief
~ How a dairy farm could help prevent prisoners from reoffending
~ Why it’s important to take a week off from the gym every now and again – the science behind ‘deload weeks’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter