The climate and biodiversity crises are entwined, but we risk pitting one against the other
By Nathalie Seddon, Professor of Biodiversity and Director of the Nature-based Solutions and Agile Initiatives, University of Oxford
Audrey Wagner, Researcher and Programme Coordinator, Nature-Based Solutions Initiative, University of Oxford
Climate change and biodiversity policies have largely evolved in isolation, even though the two crises are deeply intertwined. They have their own UN summits, with the same name and numbering system: the UN biodiversity summit Cop16 just concluded in Colombia, while the climate summit Cop29 is happening right now in Azerbaijan.…
- Monday, November 18, 2024