Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is net zero? What is blue carbon? Experts explain key climate terms

By Anna Turns, Senior Environment Editor
Jargon is hard to decipher. And when it comes to climate science, it’s rife. So, we’ve teamed up with top climate experts to explain the meaning, and the context, of some of the most crucial terminology.

The Conversation’s new quick climate dictionary explains the meaning of everything from blue carbon to carbon footprint. It will help you understand the difference between net zero and carbon neutral, and make obscure concepts like “loss and damage” more relevant and digestible.

As new terms become more mainstream, we’ll endeavour to translate them for you in this ongoing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
