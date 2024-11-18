Meltwater from Greenland and the Arctic is weakening ocean circulation, speeding up warming down south
By Laurie Menviel, Post-doctoral Research Fellow, Climate Change Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Gabriel Pontes, Post-doctoral Research Fellow, Climate Change Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
New research shows melting ice is causing the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) to slow down, with widespread consequences for the world’s climate and ecosystems.
