Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian strikes amounting to war crimes continue to kill and injure children

By Amnesty International
An Amnesty International statement today highlighted the ongoing plight of children in Ukraine, who continue to be killed and injured in Russian airstrikes, including in incidents which amount to war crimes. Amnesty International verified seventeen strikes in 2024 that caused child casualties, while field research revealed that Russian forces have deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure. The statement […] The post Ukraine: Russian strikes amounting to war crimes continue to kill and injure children appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We all need toilets – expert insights into what happens when there aren’t enough of them
~ The Coalition will block the student caps bill. Brace yourself for more uncertainty over international students
~ Stinky feet, angry mermaids and a toilet ghost: Round The Twist musical captures the magic and madness of an Aussie TV classic
~ My Brilliant Career: musical based on Miles Franklin’s novel takes us on a sassy, spirited journey of self-discovery
~ Iraq: Sinjaris Finally Compensated
~ Air is an overlooked source of nutrients – evidence shows we can inhale some vitamins
~ Senate censures Lidia Thorpe for disupting King’s reception and Ralph Babet for posting hate speech
~ Is inequality a natural phenomenon? Thomas Piketty argues it isn’t – and proposes a way forward
~ Financial stress and cultural differences make migrants particularly vulnerable to gambling harms. Here’s why
~ Dozens of refugees are still stranded in precarious situations in PNG – and support from Australia is dwindling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter