Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is inequality a natural phenomenon? Thomas Piketty argues it isn’t – and proposes a way forward

By Christopher Pollard, Sessional Academic in Sociology and Philosophy, Deakin University
Thomas Piketty’s Nature, Culture, and Inequality is a little book that addresses an issue of great significance: is the social inequality we observe every day natural?

Drawing on historical economic data from around the world, Piketty describes a tendency since the late 18th century toward greater political and socioeconomic equality. This was particularly apparent in Western countries from around 1914 to around 1980. There has since been a pronounced slowing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Financial stress and cultural differences make migrants particularly vulnerable to gambling harms. Here’s why
~ Dozens of refugees are still stranded in precarious situations in PNG – and support from Australia is dwindling
~ As Australia privatises nature repair, the cheapest approach won’t save our threatened species
~ What is ‘doll therapy’ for people with dementia? And is it backed by science?
~ Treaties, truth and equality: how NZ, Australia and Canada are all struggling with colonial politics
~ As AI and megaplatforms take over, the hyperlinks that built the web may face extinction
~ Waiting for exam results can be awful. Our research shows how best to manage the stress
~ The latest COVID booster will soon be available. Should I get one? Am I eligible?
~ Traditional owners and scientists worked together on ‘coral IVF’ projects. Here’s what we found
~ Would a mandatory five-day working week solve construction’s work-life balance woes?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter