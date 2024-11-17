Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What is ‘doll therapy’ for people with dementia? And is it backed by science?

By Nikki-Anne Wilson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA), UNSW Sydney
The way people living with dementia experience the world can change as the disease progresses. Their sense of reality or place in time can become distorted, which can cause agitation and distress.

One of the best ways to support people experiencing changes in perception and behaviour is to manage…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
