Prioritizing pain: 5 ways to move beyond managing chronic pain
By Shannan M. Grant, Associate Professor, Registered Dietitian, Department of Applied Human Nutrition, Faculty of Professional Studies, Mount Saint Vincent University
Ellen McGarity-Shipley, Assistant Professor, School of Physiotherapy, Dalhousie University
Hayam Bakour, PhD Student, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Saint Mary’s University
Jacquie Gahagan, Full Professor and Associate Vice-President, Research, Mount Saint Vincent University
Mary Lynch, Professor, Department of Anesthesia, Dalhousie University
While many people living with chronic pain require medication, there is growing interest in non-pharmacological approaches that seek not only to treat and manage pain, but also to prevent it.
- Sunday, November 17, 2024