Human Rights Observatory

How a second Trump presidency is likely to threaten abortion rights and women’s healthcare globally

By Michael Jennings, Professor in Global Development, SOAS, University of London
In the aftermath of the US election, much focus has been on the consequences for abortion rights across the US, and whether this will affect state-led initiatives to roll back restrictive legislation.

What has received much less attention is what will happen next to abortion services, sexual and reproductive health, and health more widely across many parts of the world, as a direct result of a decision President Trump is likely to take on his first day…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
