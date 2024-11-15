Tolerance.ca
Smog chokes Pakistan's Punjab province as AQI soars to 1,900 in Lahore and 2,000 in Multan

By R Umaima Ahmed
With smog intensity escalating in Lahore at the end of October, affecting its 13 million residents, the Punjab government imposed a “green lockdown” and set up a “smog war room.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
