Human Rights Observatory

Are professional footballers overworked? Their performance and wellbeing are definitely at risk

By Wasim Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Hull
Ronnie Das, Associate Professor in Data Analytics, The University of Western Australia
For some professional footballers, the ultimate sporting honour is to play – and hopefully win – for their country. A place in the international squad is highly prized and hard fought for.

But for the men’s England team, perhaps some of the shine has come off. Captain Harry Kane has openly criticised his fellow players for excusing themselves from international duty before matches in November 2024 against Greece and Ireland.


© The Conversation -
