Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here’s what we’ll be telling COP29 about how climate change is harming young people’s mental health

By Cybele Dey, Conjoint lecturer & PhD candidate in Psychiatry, School of Medicine and Health, UNSW Sydney
Iain Perkes, Senior Lecturer, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, UNSW Sydney
Kay Wilhelm, Professor in Psychiatry, School of Clinical Medicine, UNSW Sydney
Young people worry about climate change. But the impact on their mental health is more than anxiety about the future. Increasing heat and other effects are already influencing poor mental health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
