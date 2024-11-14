Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Auction houses still sell human remains – and it’s time they stopped

By Caroline Bennett, Lecturer in Social Anthropology and International Development, University of Sussex
Alanna Cant, Lecturer in Social Anthropology, University of Reading
A collection of skulls and shrunken heads has been removed from a leading auction site, but the trade in human remains is unregulated and ongoing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Northern lights: how the aurora borealis captivated 18th-century minds
~ Eight conditions weight-loss jabs might be beneficial for
~ Unfair decisions by AI could make us indifferent to bad behaviour by humans
~ Think Again by Jaqueline Wilson – Ellie and her friends are grownup and grappling with the diverse issues of being a late millenial
~ Keir Starmer says the UK can decarbonise without disruption – that’s neither true nor helpful
~ There’s a class gap in access to careers in the arts – innovative skills education could help
~ Loyalty trumps everything – what we know about the 47th president-elect’s cabinet
~ Emerging links between intimate partner violence and women’s cardiovascular disease risk
~ Trump’s tariffs are nothing new – NZ’s real problem is the failing free trade system itself
~ Why involuntary medical admission and treatment won’t solve homelessness
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter