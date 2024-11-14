Tolerance.ca
Federal judge rules that Louisiana shalt not require public schools to post the Ten Commandments

By Charles J. Russo, Joseph Panzer Chair in Education and Research Professor of Law, University of Dayton
Do the Ten Commandments have a valid place in U.S. classrooms? Louisiana’s Legislature and governor insist the answer is “yes.” But on Nov. 12, 2024, a federal judge said “no.”

U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles blocked the state’s controversial House Bill 71, which Gov.…The Conversation


Read complete article

