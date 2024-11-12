Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2024 reader survey results: we asked, you answered

By Misha Ketchell, Editor & Executive Director, The Conversation
I can’t recall any journalist ever being accused of lacking a sense of self-importance, and I am as guilty as anyone. Here at The Conversation, we love to talk about how our work is vital for democracy, and how providing quality information can help people make better decisions and improve lives.

It’s all true, but Shakespeare was onto something when he raised suspicion about people who protest too much. The reason journalists like me spend so much time talking about why our work matters is that people seem increasingly willing to live without it.

According to the latest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
