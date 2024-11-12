New study suggests weight loss drugs like Ozempic could help with knee pain. Here’s why there may be a link
By Giovanni E. Ferreira, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, Institute of Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Christina Abdel Shaheed, Associate Professor, School of Public Health, University of Sydney
A recent study found semaglutide – the drug known as Ozempic – can improve knee pain in people with obesity and osteoarthritis.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 12, 2024