Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most US book bans target children’s literature featuring diverse characters and authors of color

By Katherine Spoon, Ph.D. Candidate in Computer Science, University of Colorado Boulder
Isabelle Langrock, Postdoctoral researcher, Le Centre de Recherche sur les Inégalités Sociales, Sciences Po
The number of book bans in the US has soared in recent years. A new study shines light on which types of books and authors are the main targets.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jails and prisons often fail to protect incarcerated people during natural disasters
~ Here’s what happens when a school is located near a cannabis dispensary
~ Papal elections aren’t always as dramatic as ‘Conclave’ – but the history behind the process is
~ Racism is such a touchy topic that many US educators avoid it – we are college professors who tackled that challenge head on
~ 3 reasons why a Trump White House might not be a disaster for Ukraine − in fact, it might tighten the screws on Russia
~ Cacti are surprisingly fragile – and five other intriguing facts about these spiky wonders
~ Mouth-taping to treat sleep apnoea – here are the risks
~ Populist parties thrive on discontent: the data proves it
~ Israel: Yoav Gallant’s sacking could have devastating consequences both for Palestinians and Israelis
~ Tech firms like to make cancelling subscriptions infuriatingly hard – but regulators are starting to crack down
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter